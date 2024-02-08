La Salle County Retired Teachers to host Feb. 26 meeting

Susan Glassman, of the University of Illinois Extension Office, is scheduled to speak at the La Salle County Retired Teachers Association general meeting. Glassman will give a presentation on cooking a meal without all the leftovers. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers general meeting is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

New president Mike Schmidt and new executive director Jessica Hosselton will serve as guest speakers, along with Susan Glassman of the University of Illinois Extension office.

Glassman will give a presentation on cooking a meal without all the leftovers.

Registration and refreshments begin at 9 a.m., with the program starting at 9:30.

RSVP with Pauline Cashman at dean@mtco.com or 815-795-5143 by Thursday, Feb. 22.