February 08, 2024
La Salle County Retired Teachers to host Feb. 26 meeting

Illinois Retired Teachers Association leaders to speak

By Shaw Local News Network
Susan Glassman nutrition and wellness educator at the La Salle Illinois Extension office, distributes apples for the Great Apple Crunch on Thursday, Oct,. 12, 2023 at Northwest School in La Salle. The Great Apple Crunch is an annual celebration of fresh, local apples on the second Thursday of October during National Farm to School Month. The apples were donated by Boggios Orchard and Produce.

Susan Glassman, of the University of Illinois Extension Office, is scheduled to speak at the La Salle County Retired Teachers Association general meeting. Glassman will give a presentation on cooking a meal without all the leftovers. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers general meeting is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

New president Mike Schmidt and new executive director Jessica Hosselton will serve as guest speakers, along with Susan Glassman of the University of Illinois Extension office.

Glassman will give a presentation on cooking a meal without all the leftovers.

Registration and refreshments begin at 9 a.m., with the program starting at 9:30.

RSVP with Pauline Cashman at dean@mtco.com or 815-795-5143 by Thursday, Feb. 22.