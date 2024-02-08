IVAC’s Bill Zens chosen to U.S. fellowship program

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Bill Zens, executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in a national business leadership program, according to a news release Wednesday. (Photo provided by Bill Zens)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced that Bill Zens, executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in a national business leadership program, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president of the Center for Education and Workforce, said in the release. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“To be one of 35 people selected from across the country to participate in this program is an honor,” Zens said in the release. “The ability to share real-world situations impacting our region and receive feedback from peers across the country, and education and industry experts, benefits our entire region.

“The work being done through this program impacts education, child care policy, business and future economic development, and I am excited to have the opportunity to be a resource in our community.”

After a competitive application and selection process, Zens was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the ninth class of this program.

The eight-month program, which includes both in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, kindergarten through 12th grade, postsecondary education and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s network of more than 300 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage in education and workforce initiatives.

For information about the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program’s website at www.uschamberfoundation.org/solutions/early-childhood-and-k-12-education/business-leads.