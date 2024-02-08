Girls basketball: Princeton calls on BV at the Storm Cellar

MANLIUS - The Princeton and Bureau Valley girls basketball teams will do battle one last time in Three Rivers Conference play at the Storm Cellar tonight.

It will also be their last meeting for the foreseeable future. Bureau Valley will be leaving the Three Rivers next year in favor of the Lincoln Trail Conference.

The Tigresses stand 18-8 overall, 8-1 atop the Three Rivers East. They will be out to avenge a 55-45 loss at the hands of the Storm (14-13, 5-4) on Dec. 4 at Princeton.

The Bureau County rivals have met 49 times since first playing in 1996-96 with BV winning 26 and Princeton 23. They have played every year except for 2003-04 and 2010-11.