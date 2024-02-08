Boys basketball: Projecting Class 2A Mendota sub-sectional A seeds

The IHSA is to announce seeds for the boys postseason play at 4 p.m. today.

Here is one look at the projected seeds for the Mendota Sub-Sectional A:

#1 Rock Falls (17-10) - The Rockets have split games with state-ranked Fieldcrest while losing to state-ranked Rockridge and Chicago Christ the King.

#2 Seneca (20-8 ) - The Irish have lost to 2A-ranked Beecher and 1A-ranked Serena.

#3 Riverdale (18-7) - The Rams have lost three times to state-ranked Rockridge and once to state-ranked Beecher as well as twice to Kewanee. Also lost once to Morrison.

#4 Princeton (12-12) - Split with BV and Hall, swept Mendota. Will play Rock Falls next week. Tigers have two returning starters from last year’s team that was No. 1 ranked for most of the season.

#5 Bureau Valley (14-13) - Split with PHS and Hall, lost to Mendota with another to play against Trojans on Friday.

#6 Oregon (14-13) - Lost to Rock Falls, beat Mendota.

#7 Hall (11-13) - Split with BV and PHS, 2-1 against Mendota.

#8 Mendota (11-15) - 1-2 against Hall,1-0 vs. BV, 0-2 vs. Princeton and Rock Falls, beat Sandwich.

#9 Sandwich (13-12) - Beat ACC, lost to Mendota and 1A ranked Serena.

#10 Aurora Central Catholic (12-16) - lost to Sandwich.

#11 Morrison (9-16) - 4-7 in Three Rivers West.

#12 Erie-Prophetstown (3-18) - 1-8 in Three Rivers West.

Note: Hall and Erie-Prophetstown are the regional hosts