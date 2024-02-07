Take internet survey to help NCICG develop plan

NCICG is seeking input from the public on a strategic plan to help implement broadband internet through the region. (NCICG)

There still is time to help shape North Central Illinois’ broadband future.

Between now and Feb. 11, share your insights through a 5-minute survey accessible at go.illinois.edu/ConnectNorthCentralIL. Because the survey includes a speed test component, participants are asked to take the survey while connected to the WiFi at the site they are answering questions about. Your responses will be instrumental in identifying areas with limited access and pinpointing opportunities for improvement.

Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. It fuels education, empowers businesses, enables access to healthcare and connects communities. The North Central Illinois Council of Governments is developing a Broadband Strategic Plan in partnership with TPMA and BHC to improve broadband connectivity in the region of Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

If you have any questions about this survey, contact Kevin Lindeman, info@ncicg.org, 815-433-5830.