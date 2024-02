Princeton garbage and recycling routes for Monday, Feb. 19, will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 20, because of the Presidents Day holiday. (Shaw Local News Network)

Set your garbage and recycling out by 5 a.m.

For information, call the Streets Department at 815-875-2631, option 2.