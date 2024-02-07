Marquette seventh-graders set for IESA championship game

Following state tournament wins over previously unbeaten Cambridge and then Augusta Southeastern over the weekend, Marquette Academy’s seventh-grade boys basketball team will be playing for the IESA Class 7-1A championship tonight at 7:30 p.m. against West Lincoln-Broadwell at East Peoria Central Junior High School. The seventh-grade Knights team includes, not as pictured, players Noah Novotney, Tate Hopkins, Cash Biba, Hunter Heuser, Griffin Novotney, Bradyn Hermann, Isaac Bullock, Baron Hellman, Mario Bernabei, William Biggins and Jerard Cooper. (Photo provided by Kelly Novotney)

