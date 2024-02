Join the Bureau County Farm Bureau for a night of curling 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the Waltham Curling Club in Triumph. (Scott Anderson)

This event is open to farm bureau members between the ages of 18 to 35. Everyone who curls should have clean tennis shoes. Also, everyone will be asked to sign a liability waiver before they can play. The cost is $30 per person.

Call the Bureau County Farm Bureau office at 815-875-6468 if you are interested in attending.