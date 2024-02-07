Boys basketball: Marquette tops Serena in 2 OT thriller at Bader

Marquette’s Denver Trainor pulls down a rebound ahead of Serena’s Richie Amour during the first period of Tuesday's game at Bader Gym. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

OTTAWA – During the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, there is always a lot of talk about prop bets, such as whether the coin toss will be heads or tails or which team or player will score the first touchdown.

If anyone had Tuesday’s nonconference boys basketball game between Serena and Marquette Academy going to double overtime, they’d be a big winner.

The Crusaders used a 3-pointer by freshman Griffin Dobberstein 10 seconds into the second extra session to grab the momentum, then made good on 11 of 12 free throws to keep the lead in a thrilling 75-66 triumph.

Marquette (19-7) used a 15-3 run in the final six minutes of the second quarter to hold a 33-22 halftime lead.

“We played really well in the first half and had a decent lead, but I told the kids at halftime, this team is going to come after you in the second half,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “They are just too good of a team to just cave in. Give Serena credit, they did exactly that and just kept battling.

“Credit our guys too, Serena caught up and took the lead in the fourth quarter, and we could have folded a little, but we didn’t. Then we fell behind in the first overtime but stuck with it. We were able to grab the lead early in the second overtime and then made our free throws from there. This was just a really good high school basketball game, one hopefully both learn some things from.

“Serena is a fun team to watch. I just don’t like playing them.”

Serena (25-2) battled back to cut the disadvantage to 45-37 at the end of the third quarter, then opened the fourth on a 13-2 run to take a 50-47 lead.

The lead traded sides before Serena’s shot at the regulation buzzer rimmed off, as did a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime.

Marquette was led by 25 points and eight rebounds from Alec Novotney. Carson Zellers had 14 points and seven rebounds, Denver Trainor had 13 points, and Charlie Mullen added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Serena’s Richie Armour led all players with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Faivre had 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Hunter Staton added 12 points and six rebounds.

“Marquette is a very good team, and it’s tough playing here,” Serena coach Dain Twait said. “For whatever reason, we weren’t ready for how hard Marquette was going to play tonight. It took us awhile to get going, and when we did it was good, but we also had to fight back after getting down 17 midway through the third quarter. We had to expend a lot of energy to get back in it.

“We had a number of great opportunities to win the game tonight, too many missed free throws throughout the game, a short shot at the end of regulation and a great look at a 3 from the top of the key at the end of the first overtime. The shots just didn’t fall. Then Marquette hits that 3 to start the second overtime, then made a couple free throws and we were chasing again. We just didn’t have another comeback in us, and Marquette did an excellent job of holding on to the lead.”

Both teams are back in conference action Friday, with Serena traveling to Earlville for a big Little Ten Conference game, while Marquette hosts Dwight in a Tri-County Conference contest.