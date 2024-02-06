Z Tour Bike Ride opens online registration for 2024

A group of cyclists ride during the annual Z Tour Bike Ride on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Registration is open for the 2024 Z Tour Bike Ride.

The 12th annual fundraising ride is scheduled 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, starting at Zearing Park in Princeton. Proceeds support the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton. The event has raised more than $175,000 for the early childhood education facility.

Early registration features reduced pricing – adults can sign up for $30 through Friday, Feb. 16. Youths ages 12 years and younger ride for free. Sign up via EventBrite at bit.ly/ZTour2024.

Cyclists can register as individuals or as a group of at least four. For group registration, each member should select the Me + 3 ticket option and email ztourinfo@gmail.com with their selected team name. Groups will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks to spend at Princeton businesses or $25 for select Z Tour merchandise.

Jerseys will be available soon for preorder. Watch the Z Tour Bike Ride website and social media pages for updates. All jerseys orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 17.

This year’s event offers six routes that feature hills, rolling terrain and views of Bureau Creek. All routes begin and end at Zearing Park.

White Route, 9.4 miles: This family-friendly route is recommended for young riders and accompanying adults. The route will be marked with “rookie of the year” white bikes. A rest stop is located at Hornbaker Gardens.

Green Route, 30 miles: This is the shortest of the five main routes and features scenic countryside. Marked by sprinter green bikes.

Yellow Route, 66 miles: The “long tour” will challenge riders with more hills but also includes an additional rest stop. Marked by champion yellow bikes.

Blue Route, 50 miles: Enjoy all of the scenery of the 30-mile route with the challenge of additional mileage.

Rainbow Route, 102 miles: Cyclists should get an early start for this long-distance ride. Marked by world champion rainbow bikes.

Polk-a-dot Route, 64 miles: Previously known as the Adventure Route, this will still include a mix of pavement, gravel and possibly mud. For the safest and most enjoyable ride, organizers recommend experienced riders with a minimum of 28c tires on this route. Marked by “king of the mountain” red bikes. Cyclists who want a mixed surface course but lower mileage can access a map on the Ride With GPS app that will guide them on a shortened version of the Polka Dot Route.

Rest stops along the routes are supplied with food and beverages. Post-ride medals are awarded to participants.

For more information, visit www.ztour.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ztourbikeride.