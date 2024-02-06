Peru police announce Super Bowl campaign

Super Bowl weekend is here and the Peru Police Department reminds football fans and partygoers designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving. (Scott Anderson)

Super Bowl weekend is here and the Peru Police Department reminds football fans and partygoers designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.

If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or marijuana, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting a small gathering, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Also – sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. No matter where you are seated in a vehicle, you must wear a seat belt. Distracted driving and speeding will get you a citation, according to the Peru Police Department.

If you’re heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up!

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.