OSF St. Elizabeth ICU nurse receives DAISY Award

As a partner in the international DAISY award program recognizing clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa recently presented its DAISY award to Jonni Stricklin, RN.

Stricklin joined OSF almost 10 years ago and cares for patients in the ICU at OSF St. Elizabeth. Residing in Grand Ridge, Sticklin’s commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care was acknowledged through the DAISY award, according to a news release from OSF.

Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth, expressed gratitude for the daily contributions of compassionate RNs and emphasized the DAISY award is a meaningful way to acknowledge the dedication of individuals like Stricklin.

The nomination for Stricklin highlighted her exceptional nursing skills. Her dedication deserves acknowledgment for the remarkable level of care, empathy and compassion she extends to others, OSF said.

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.