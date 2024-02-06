Mendota hires new employees for economic growth and youth engagement

Mendota officials recently hired three employees to implement development strategies and grant initiatives. The team will focus on projects designed to enhance the local economy, improve quality of life and create positive youth opportunities, according to a news release from the city. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota officials recently hired three employees to implement development strategies and grant initiatives. The team will focus on projects designed to enhance the local economy, improve quality of life and create positive youth opportunities, according to a news release from the city.

The three employees are Project Director Annie Short, Project Coordinator Maria J. Arteaga and Grant Manager Alexandria (Ali) Braboy.

Short, a Mendota native, recently moved back to the city after working in Wisconsin for the past 20 years. Short is a Western Illinois University graduate, and she brings work experience in community organizing, strategic planning, nonprofit leadership and drug prevention initiatives.

Arteaga, a longtime Mendota resident, graduated from Mendota High school and attended Illinois Valley Community College for two years. She has experience as a paraprofessional, coaching youth soccer and helping in the community. She is bilingual, which allows her to navigate and connect with different cultures and communities.

Braboy is an Illinois Valley native who graduated from IVCC and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has worked in journalism, grant writing and community planning.

Mayor David Boelk expressed enthusiasm for the work the trio will perform for the city.

“The city is proud of this investment to improve the quality of life for residents,” Boelk said.

Short, Arteaga and Braboy will work on the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration Partnership for Success Grant. Mendota was awarded the $1.875 million grant in late 2023, which includes funds for schools, organizations and staff to implement substance use prevention programming and create more positive youth activities over the next five years.

In addition to the efforts required by the grant, the new employees will support city staff with infrastructure development and community revitalization efforts. Mendota officials believe the work is crucial for the city’s future after two downtown fires in 2022, according to the news release.

For more information about the city’s work, visit www.mendota.il.us.