Aaron Christiansen to head street and sanitation department in Princeton

Retired Street and Sanitation Department Superintendent Quint Quiram (left) watches as City Manager Theresa Wittenauer speaks about his service to the city Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, during a Princeton City Council meeting at City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer has gotten used to hearing “yeah, no problem” and “10-4″ from Street and Sanitation Superintendent Quint Quiram whenever a job request is passed onto his department from City Hall.

She said Monday during the Princeton City Council meeting she’s going to miss Quiram’s easy going and dedicated approach, as he retired last Friday after 33 years at the city, including eight of them as street superintendent.

Aaron Christiansen, who has been a foreman for eight years and worked in the street and sanitation department for more than two decades, will succeed Quiram.

“I really appreciated the last 33 years,” Quiram told the council Monday. “The city has been a great employer and has always had our back.”

Quiram said he fully supports the hiring of Christiansen.

Wittenauer said Christiansen already has brought additional knowledge to department head meetings, along with some different approaches.

“The city is well prepared to make a seamless transition,” Wittenauer said.

Christiansen told the council he was thankful for the opportunity and that he will do his best to fulfill his duties and provide service for Princeton citizens.

In other items, the Princeton City Council:

Approved the first reading to abolish the Citizens Electric Utility Advisory Committee. Wittenauer said the committee has not met in more than three years and is no longer needed. State statutes govern much of electrical utility operations, she said.

Princeton council members served a supper recently at the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru. Mayor Ray Mabry said 45 people were served. The mayor said the shelter holds up to 66 people and reaches capacity during the coldest nights of the winter.

Gateway Services Inc. was highlighted during the mayor’s Positively Princeton.