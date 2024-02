Ameren officials have scheduled a second power outage for downtown Ottawa at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9. (Derek Barichello)

Ameren officials have scheduled a second power outage for downtown Ottawa at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

The area affected will include La Salle, Columbus and Court streets from the Illinois River north to the Illinois and Michigan Canal.

Crews will be continuing to repair and replace some damaged underground connections that serve the downtown area.

The power is expected to return to the effected area by 6 a.m. Friday.