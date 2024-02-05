The Times Athlete of the Week: Landon Muntz a multi-sport standout, superfan of ‘Remember the Titans’

A total of 495 votes were cast last week for The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, and in a close contest that saw three nominees top over 130 votes, Streator boys basketball’s Landon Muntz was the winner with 186.

Muntz, a three-sport standout and previous Times Athlete of the Week winner during last school year’s soccer season, stood out for the Bulldogs with a 14-point, 10-rebound game in a home win over La Salle-Peru on Friday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

The team recently reached 20 wins, the fastest a Streator High boys basketball team has hit that milestone in a season. What have been a few of the keys to the team’s success this winter?

Muntz: Above all, our defense has been outstanding this year. This is the second year most of the varsity team has played together, and we just click.

You’ve mentioned in postgame interviews your team’s willingness to share the basketball and take advantage of the attention defenses pay to all-state point guard Christian Benning. How did the team build that kind of trust with each other?

Muntz: We’ve built trust simply by playing with each other and seeing results. We win more games when the statsheet is filled with assists. We all have fun together on the court as well.

You previously won this honor for your standout performances on the soccer pitch. Are there any similarities in how you approach and play the two sports?

Muntz: I view both sports similarly when it comes to ball movement and playing as a team. They are different, though. In soccer there are 22 people on the field compared to 10 on a court.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and in what league did you first play?

Muntz: I started playing when I was 6 at the YMCA.

What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to? Who have you not seen that is on your bucket list?

Muntz: I’ve only been to one concert so far, and that was a Big Time Rush concert when I was 5. This summer I’m going to the Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Muntz: Our favorite spot is Legacy Sports Bar (formerly Carbo’s).

Only one can stay: tacos, pizza or gyros?

Muntz: Pizza.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Muntz: I’ve seen “Remember the Titans” about 300 times and can say every line.

What are the three best high school gyms you’ve played in?

Muntz: 1) Pops Dale Gymnasium (Streator), 2) Plano, 3) Rochelle.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Muntz: I’m obsessed with hunting and fishing.

Early in your junior year you said you weren’t sure yet about your college plans and if they’d involve sports? How about now?

Muntz: I do not plan to play sports in college and plan to just focus on my career.