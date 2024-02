Spring Valley Lions Club members Mickey Ryman and Karen Klopcic collected food and donations for the Hall Township Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Hall Township Food Pantry)

Spring Valley Lions Club members Mickey Ryman and Karen Klopcic collected food and donations for the Hall Township Food Pantry.

The Spring Valley Supermarket donated use of its facility as well as food items to the Lions Club annual SOUPer Bowl Food Drive. More than 100 items of food and $200 cash as collected.