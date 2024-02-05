Princeton Logan citizenship winners, 2nd quarter 2023-2024

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Princeton Logan Junior High School for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 school year. Pictured (front, from left) Lauren Driscoll, Alyxis Watson (first quarter winner), Leena Gutshall, Kiera VendeVenter, Emmett Whitlock, Theo Bonucci, Ethan Meyer (first quarter winner), Caleb Johnson and Delilah Gyurkovics, (back) Avery May, Jocelynn Strouss and Ava Munson. (Photo provided by Lori Atilano)

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting students.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 school year.

Fifth graders Kiera VendeVenter, Avery May, Lauren Driscoll, Emmett Whitlock and Leena Gutshall; sixth graders Theo Bonucci and Delilah Gyurkovics; seventh graders Keegan Ramsey and Ava Munson; and eighth graders Caleb Johnson and Jocelynn Strouss.