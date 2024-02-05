Peru library to host Teen Anime Manga Club, others activities week of Feb. 5

The Teen Anime Manga Club will meet 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the Teen Area of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

Activities vary. Snacks are served. New members are always welcome. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5: Books and Babies, upstairs.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8: Thursday Tots, upstairs.

Friday, Feb. 9: Tech Help Fridays, by appointment.

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10: Peruvian Purlers, upstairs.

2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10: Tech Tutoring with Tech++