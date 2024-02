The La Salle-Peru High School Music Program will host the Junior High Music Festival 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Sellett Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

The festival will feature the bands and choirs of Dimmick, La Salle Lincoln, Oglesby Washington, Peru Parkside, Tonica and Waltham schools, along with La Salle-Peru High School.