La Salle County GOP to host Lincoln Day Dinner

The La Salle County Republican Central Committee will host its 46th annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Candidates’ Night beginning 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Pitstick Pavilion, on Route 23, north of Ottawa.

The event is open to anyone who would like to meet candidates running for offices related to La Salle County.

The Lincoln Day Dinner & Candidates’ Night will host an array of distinguished guests, including Republican candidates running for U.S. Congress (14th and 16th districts), state senate (37th and 53rd districts), state representative (74th, 75th 76th, 105th and 106th), Appellate Court (Third District) and various La Salle County offices.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.LaSalleCountyRepublicans.org for $75 per person for a buffet.

The event will include speeches from political candidates and an opportunity to network.

The La Salle County Republican Central Committee said it welcomes anyone to celebrate shared values and engage with the candidates who aspire to represent them at various levels of government. This event is an opportunity for community members to make informed decisions about the candidates they will support in the upcoming elections.

For additional information go to www.LaSalleCountyRepublicans.org.