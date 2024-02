The American Legion Auxillary 125 will host its regular meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton. (BCR photo)

The American Legion Auxillary 125 will host its regular meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The organization will be putting bags together for veterans at local retirement and nursing homes and shut ins. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.