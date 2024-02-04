Wander Woman: Libraries offer entertainment beyond books

During a summer trip to southeast Utah, my spouse and I wanted to escape scorching afternoon temperatures in Moab.

While browsing the events page in that week’s edition of the Moab Sun News, we spotted several program listings for Grand County Public Library … and mentions of Cosmo the library cat.

Cosmo sold us on a visit to the library. (As if I would turn down a bookish excursion anyway.)

Unfortunately, we didn’t meet the library’s furry mascot. Nevertheless, we kept busy. A self-pay book sale filled the foyer – take a book and drop cash in a lockbox – which provided us with a stack of evening reading material in our rented studio cottage. We also found a life-sized display of the TARDIS and a cardboard cutout of the Tenth Doctor from “Doctor Who,” which turned into an Instagrammable vacation moment.

On the way home from Utah, we made another bibliotourism stop in Kansas City, Missouri. We detoured off Interstate 70 to visit Kansas City Public Library’s famous book mural (painted on the parking garage, not the library building).

Some libraries now pull double duty as mini museums, with displays and art installations on their outdoor campus or throughout the bookshelves. The architecture and layout of the Kansas City library are attractions in themselves, but art installations also were inside. We spent at least 30 minutes viewing photojournalist B.A. Van Sise’s “Invited to Life” gallery, a series of photos and interviews with Holocaust survivors.

A library may not be the first place that comes to mind for recreation, but it’s a destination that offers more than reading materials. Almost everywhere we travel, we inevitably wind up at the nearest libraries.

And when we’re home, we still find ourselves drawn to them.

Our region’s libraries offer activities and programs tailored to all ages. It isn’t hard to find an interesting event, especially when you cast the net to include not only your local library but also those in neighboring communities.

While Streator Public Library is within walking distance of my home, I keep tabs on library happenings throughout La Salle, Bureau and Livingston counties. Some programs require registration with priority given to in-district patrons, but many are open to the public, regardless of which community you call home.

For example, Streator Public Library recently attracted more than 100 people to play miniature golf during its second annual Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-Raiser, in which sponsoring businesses and groups set up an indoor course weaving through the bookshelves.

Laynee Lucas washes her ball roll towards the hole Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-Raiser at the Streator Public Library. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Another packed event took place in late January at Reddick Public Library in Ottawa, which hosted “Central Illinois Sasquatch Stories and Folklore,” a presentation by researcher and enthusiast Kris Lohmar.

Our region’s libraries host all manner of activities. Children can play laser tag a few times a month at Streator Public Library. Princeton Public Library hosts weekly Monday night movies. La Salle Public Library offers Lego Mania for youths on Thursday afternoons.

There are book clubs and story times. There are educational programs and trivia nights. Libraries are a home base for clubs formed around a shared interest, such as Reddick Public Library’s Loop Group for knitting and crochet or Princeton’s Gardening Group. At Peru Public Library, an adult writing club meets once a month for members to workshop each other’s work. Many libraries host craft projects – my mantle seasonally displays pumpkin wine glasses and wood block Easter bunnies made at Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight.

Some events don’t even require leaving home, such as two upcoming virtual discussions sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among the state’s public libraries. A presentation by Newbery Award-winning graphic novelist Jerry Craft is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, with a signup link available through La Salle Public Library. A presentation by Bridgerton series author Julia Quinn is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, with signup links available through Reddick Public Library and Princeton Public Library.

If you’re looking for a free or low-cost indoor activity, check the programs and/or events pages on library websites. Special library events are regularly published in the newspaper as well. There’s a good chance you’ll find something to do.

And if all else fails, you can fall back on the library’s entertainment staple: reading a book.

Julie Barichello is the editor of Starved Rock Country Magazine and is a graphic designer for Shaw Media’s niche publications. She can be contacted at jbarichello@shawmedia.com.