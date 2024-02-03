Princeton Public Library to host virtually ‘A Conversation with Jerry Craft’

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., has a number of activities scheduled the week of Feb. 5. (Shaw File photo)

5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5: Monday Night Movies. February’s movies are on the theme of “Road Trip to Friendship.” Because of distributor contracts, the library can’t publish movie titles. All movies are free and open to the public. For information, call the Circulation Desk at 815-875-1331, ext 200.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5: Preschool story time/craft in the Matson Meeting Room. Dragons and Lunar New Year with paper bag dragon puppet craft.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Libraries present “A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond.” Learn about life, art and telling your story with bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist, Jerry Craft. Join the library for a conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family. To register, visit princetonpl.org.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7: Chicks with Sticks… and Roosters Too! (Knitting and Crochet Group) Experienced and novice knitters and crocheters are welcome to join in this social crafting time.

1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8: Princeton Caregivers Support Group, Alzheimer’s support group.

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8: Page Turners Book Club. The February book will be Patricia Engel’s “Infinite Country,” in conjunction with Illinois Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: “Reconsidering the American Dream.”