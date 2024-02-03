Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names January 2024 Champions of the Charter

January’s Champions of the Charter are kindergartners Lesly M., Bethany N., and Dawson O.; first graders Seamus W., Jayce E., Henleigh L., Liam P., and Addison J.; second graders Lillian F., Ace C., and Kiana M.; third graders Ethan B., Tessa N., and Lucy J.; and fourth graders Jillian D., Jacey P., and Maverick K. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for January 2024.

The following students demonstrated emotional intelligence throughout the month by following their classroom charters, ultimately making their classroom and school a positive learning environment for everyone.

January’s Champions of the Charter are kindergartners Lesly M., Bethany N., and Dawson O.; first graders Seamus W., Jayce E., Henleigh L., Liam P., and Addison J.; second graders Lillian F., Ace C., and Kiana M.; third graders Ethan B., Tessa N., and Lucy J.; and fourth graders Jillian D., Jacey P., and Maverick K. The school does not release the students’ last names.