Heartland Bank sponsors Princeton library cafe

Princeton Public Library announced Friday that Heartland Bank will sponsor the Princeton Public Library Cafe in February.

This collaboration aims to provide valuable information to library patrons about the wide range of services and options available through Heartland Bank.

Heartland Bank builds strong customer relationships by getting to know their customers and understanding their needs, according to a news release from the library. These attributes mesh well with the Princeton Public Library Cafe’s purpose, and the partnership underscores the potential of the library cafe as a highly effective marketing platform, the library said. The cafe is an integral part of the Princeton Public Library, and this sets it apart from other libraries in the area. It is a popular destination for both library patrons and visitors from neighboring communities, according to the library.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or email us at help@princetonpl.org.