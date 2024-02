The 200 block of West Main Street in Ottawa between La Salle and Clinton streets will be closed to eastbound traffic and on-street parking beginning 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Scott Anderson)

Weather permitting, contractors will be setting steel for the new building to be constructed at 205-207 West Main Street.

The eastbound lane will be opened through traffic after 4 p.m. but closed again at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and the block reopened by 4 p.m.