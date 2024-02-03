February 02, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Scoreboard header

BCR Scoreboard header

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 64, GSMC 37

Newman 60, Hall 44

Kewanee 61, Bureau Valley 47

LaMoille at West Carroll

Manteno 59, Streator 55

Marquette 65, Henry-Senachwine 41

Morrison 64, Mon-Rose 42

Princeton 72, Mendota 63

JV: Mendota 48-32

Putnam County 29, Roanoke-Benson 27

Rockford Christian 77, Byron 71

Rock Island 85, Geneseo 37

Rock Falls 35, G-K 30

Ottawa 33, Sandwich 28

L-P 73, Rochelle 42

Seneca 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 42

Sterling 69, Alleman

Little Ten Conference Tournament

Consolation - #7 Newark 45,#4 Indian Creek 36

Third place - #5 Somonauk 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 40

Title - #1 Serena 51, #2 Earlville 28

Girls basketball

Hall 38, Forreston 34

Ottawa 49, Normal U-High 29