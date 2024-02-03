BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Boys basketball
Fieldcrest 64, GSMC 37
Newman 60, Hall 44
Kewanee 61, Bureau Valley 47
LaMoille at West Carroll
Manteno 59, Streator 55
Marquette 65, Henry-Senachwine 41
Morrison 64, Mon-Rose 42
Princeton 72, Mendota 63
JV: Mendota 48-32
Putnam County 29, Roanoke-Benson 27
Rockford Christian 77, Byron 71
Rock Island 85, Geneseo 37
Rock Falls 35, G-K 30
Ottawa 33, Sandwich 28
L-P 73, Rochelle 42
Seneca 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 42
Sterling 69, Alleman
Little Ten Conference Tournament
Consolation - #7 Newark 45,#4 Indian Creek 36
Third place - #5 Somonauk 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 40
Title - #1 Serena 51, #2 Earlville 28
Girls basketball
Hall 38, Forreston 34
Ottawa 49, Normal U-High 29