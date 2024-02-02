La Moille man denied reconsideration for pre-trial release

A La Moille man, who will stand trial on March 25 for allegedly “striking [a man] in the face with a deadly weapon, an ax handle” was denied pre-trial release Friday.

Jesse J. Monroe, 32, was denied pre-trial release Jan 24 during his arraignment, but his defense attorney Douglas Olivero filed a motion for reconsideration the same day.

Under the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, or SAFE-T Act, Illinois abolished cash bonds and prosecutors must cite “clear and convincing evidence” why a suspect should be detained.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick asked for Monroe to remain in jail, citing the charges of home invasion, a Class X Felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, and a Class 1 Felony.

Briddick also said Monroe was given a court order when taken into custody, to have no contact with his alleged victim and he broke it the next day, according to prosecutors.

Briddick said no contact was ordered Jan. 3 and by Jan. 4 Monroe was on a “video visit” when Monroe referred to the [victim], asking the person he was speaking with to “reach out” to the victim to have the charges dropped.

“He has shown a history of not complying,” Briddick said. “The court requires any action to prevent the administration of justice.”

Briddick said it was the state’s position he posed a clear and present danger to the public if he were granted pre-trial release.

“What he did and the way he did it. Going after [the victim] in the middle of the night,” he said. “There are no conditions you can put on him. Nothing to protect [the victim] not set of factors.”

In response, Olivero said Monroe has no violent criminal history, mentioning the only other offenses he had were DUIs and no pattern of violent behavior. Olivero also provided three letters to the court.

He also said if released Monroe would stay with his brother and only leave for work or mental treatment, and would wear a GPS monitor.

Chief Judge James A. Andreoni said it was a “hard balancing act” as Monroe doesn’t have a previous record of violent offenses and he does work.

“The nature of the injuries to the victim,” he said. “And the threats cannot be mediated in the court’s opinion.”

Andreoni said pre-trial release will be reviewed at each hearing, as per the statute requirement.

Monroe will appear next at his pre-trial hearing on March 6. He is set to stand for a jury trial on March 25.