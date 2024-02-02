Illinois Valley Area Chamber honors Community Cornerstone award winners

More than 100 people attended the inaugural presentation Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Community Cornerstone Awards in Peru. This year’s recipients are Kerri Hicks, Adam Curran, Dean Tieman, Stanley Wolf, Jr.,Jeff VanAutreve, Greg Vaccaro, JC Heerdt, Ryan Linnig, Dawn Trompeter, Lisa “Kelly” Jones, Jessica Kreiser, Julie Eilers, Robert Vickrey, John Spencer, Jennifer Bias, Mike Schmidt, Jennifer Scheri, Jim Manning, Luke Tomsha and Gary L. Peterlin. (Provided by Bill Zens)

More than 100 people attended the inaugural presentation Wednesday of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Community Cornerstone Awards in Peru.

Recipients spanned a variety of backgrounds including law enforcement and fire protection, business professionals, civic leaders, non-profit professionals, healthcare professionals and educators, among others. The recipients also represented the entire Illinois Valley region coming from Princeton, Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley and surrounding communities.

The Cornerstone Awards represent an expression of gratitude and a heartfelt tribute to those individuals who have dedicated themselves to making their communities stronger, kinder and more vibrant, the chamber said in a news release. They embody the qualities of leadership, mentorship, vision and compassion. They are the foundation that allows the region to build into the future, by dedicating their time, wisdom and energy to improving the lives of others.

This year’s recipients are Kerri Hicks, Adam Curran, Dean Tieman, Stanley Wolf, Jr.,Jeff VanAutreve, Greg Vaccaro, JC Heerdt, Ryan Linnig, Dawn Trompeter, Lisa “Kelly” Jones, Jessica Kreiser, Julie Eilers, Robert Vickrey, John Spencer, Jennifer Bias, Mike Schmidt, Jennifer Scheri, Jim Manning, Luke Tomsha and Gary L. Peterlin.