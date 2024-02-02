Girls basketball: Princeton likes its view from the driver’s seat, tops Newman

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll brings the ball up against Newman Thursday night at Prouty Gym. She scored a game-high 23 points in the Tigresses' 45-39 win. (Kevin Hieronymus)

PRINCETON - The Princeton Tigresses are in the driver’s seat in the Three Rivers East race and they like their view.

The Tigresses held off Sterling Newman in conference tussle for a key 45-39 victory to further cement their drive to a repeat conference crown.

The win puts the Tigresses at 7-1 in league play with games remaining with Kewanee (on Saturday) and Bureau Valley (Feb. 8). Hall, which finishes conference play at 7-3, knocked Kewanee (5-4) out of the race Thursday night by defeating the Boiler Girls on their home court.

Princeton (17-7), which lost to BV (5-4) in their first meeting, holds the tie-breaker over Hall.

“We really want to win conference again and this is a good next step to keep going,” PHS sophomore point guard Camryn Driscoll, who led all scorers with 23 points.

Camryn Driscoll

“Each game is important. Right now, we’re sitting on top of conference, kind of controlling our own destiny right now with these two left,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “Each one is important and none of them are going to be easy. Got to keep working.”

Thursday’s game certainly was not easy. As expected, it was a physical contest with the Comets fighting all the way to the final horn.

“They’re very physical. They were really physical last time, so we knew we had to push it forward and be strong,” Driscoll said.

The Tigresses stretched it out to a 39-32 lead with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on a basket by sophomore Keighley Davis (11 points) and a hard drive by Driscoll.

Freshman Brooklyn Smith hit a 3-pointer for Newman and senior post Jess Johns followed a scoring drive by PHS junior Olivia Mattingly with a pair of free throws to draw the Comets within 41-37 with 1:44 left to play.

A cut and basket by Driscoll at the 1:30 mark and two free throws by Mattingly with 18.8 left put the game away with a 45-37 edge.

“They’re an incredibly athletic team. A very physical team. It was a fun game for those reasons,” Gonigam said. “It was very fast paced, very physical. You know you’re always going to be in a tough game with Newman.”

Driscoll seemed to come up big just when the Tigresses were in need of a basket most, making 10 of 15 shot attempts, including 2 of 4 accuracy beyond the arc.

“We needed to get her a little extra help They gave her so much pressuring the ball, so we tried to relieve that a little bit using Keighley,” Gonigam said. “But boy, when she got that ball back, she was really ready to fire it. We can kind of work together as a team to handle the ball and work it through our offense and get really good shots.”

Johns led the Comets with 16 points.

Jess Johns, Newman (Photo provided by Newman Central Catholic High School)

Driscoll opened the second quarter with a trademark rainbow 3-pointer and a layup to open up a 21-9 with 5 1/2 minutes before intermission.

Davis hit a 3-pointer at the 3:07 mark, but the Tigresses did not score again in the half as the Comets outscored them 12-3 to pull within 24-21 at the half.

Freshman Elaina Allen banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to draw the Comets even at 24-24.

Newman would never take the lead, however, as senior Miyah Fox answered with a trey of her own from the top, junior guard Paige Jesse scored on the break and Driscoll cashed in a scoring drive to put the Tigresses ahead for good at 31-24.

The Tigresses celebrated senior night for Fox, the lone senior player, and manager Olivia Giaquinto.

”We really wanted to win for her and Olivia. It was really nice we got that,” Driscoll said.

Fox enjoyed the night playing in front of a large family fan club.

“It meant everything. My family is by far my biggest supporters and I love each and every one so much,” she said. “They’ve been with me ever since I was playing at the Met league and this was a great end to Senior Night.”

