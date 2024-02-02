Blue Island man gets 10 years for Ottawa sexual assault

A Blue Island man pleaded guilty Friday in La Salle County and took a 10-year sentence to having sexual contact with a girl younger than 13 in May of 2020.

Devin B. Sprowls, 20, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

The charge is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve 85% of their sentences. Coupled with six months credit for time served, Sprowls will serve about 8 years.

Sprowls was charged following an investigation into unlawful contact in Ottawa and rural Streator, investigated by the Ottawa Police Department and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Sprowls declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

Mendota felon gets 8.5 years for gun possession in another case

Ryan J. Johnson (submitted photo)

Earlier this week, a Mendota man was sentenced to 8.5 years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Ryan J. Johnson, 27, faced a mandatory prison sentence up to 14 years after a jury convicted him in November of carrying a pistol. Johnson was found with the gun after Peru police investigated an early-morning gunshot reported May 15 in the southwest section of Peru.

Peru police said they received several calls of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence with no state registration and a “loud bang” reported. While investigating the vehicle and noise, Peru officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fourth Street for an individual accused of trying to steal a vehicle at gunpoint.

Peru police searched the area and within minutes found an individual who matched the description of the suspect. The detainee, later identified as Johnson, was carrying a Glock model 43X handgun.

Johnson decided to take his chances before a La Salle County jury, but jurors returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after deliberating less than 10 minutes.