3 teens charged in La Salle car burglary spree

Three juveniles were ordered held in the La Salle County Detention Home after police linked them to a four-month spree of vehicle thefts and burglaries. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle police said in a Friday news release a 17-year-old Mendota has been charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft and three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle. The charges arise from incidents in September and November.

Additionally, two 15-year-old women, one from Tonica and one from La Salle, both were charged with motor vehicle thefts in December.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said, “and several other individuals are expected to be charged in the near future.”

Mendota police and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. The state’s attorney’s office also upgraded a pending charge against an adult: Ethan D. Brown, 18, of Mendota, now is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, elevated from criminal trespass charge filed Nov 6.

La Salle police reminded residents to lock their vehicles before leaving them unattended.