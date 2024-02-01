Princeton man disseminated child abuse photos, videos, court records say

A Princeton man has been charged with multiple counts of possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse images and videos after Illinois State Police agents executed a search warrant at a residence in October. (BCR photo)

A Princeton man has been charged with multiple counts of possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse images and videos after Illinois State Police agents executed a search warrant at a residence in October.

Dawson Michael, 23, is charged with three counts of disseminating child pornography, a Class X Felony, and two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, according to Bureau County court documents.

According to records, Michael is charged with one count of knowingly disseminating a film of a child, whom he knew or reasonably should have known to be younger than 18.

He is charged with two counts of disseminating a photograph of a child, whom he knew or reasonably should have known to be younger than 13, according to court records.

Michael is charged with two counts of possession of a film of a child, whom he knew or reasonably should have known to be younger than 18, records show.