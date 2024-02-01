Oglesby library to host Junior Master Gardener 4-H SPIN Club

Learn the basics of gardening and many other beneficial skills at the new Junior Master Gardener 4-H SPIN Club. (Photo provided by Oglesby Library)

Learn the basics of gardening and many other beneficial skills at the new Junior Master Gardener 4-H SPIN Club.

This six-session series will include a variety of educational and hands-on activities. Participants will compost, plant, pollinate and make friends with insects, according to organizers.

Sessions will take place at 4 to 5:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Oglesby Public Library District, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Additional sessions will be March 13 and 27, April 10 and 24, and May 15.

This club is open to all youth age 10 to 18. Non-members are welcome. A fee of $5 will include all supplies, a garden tote with tools, among other items. Register at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/26508.

This program is in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County Master Gardener program and the Oglesby Public Library District.

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, email fusinatt@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.