La Salle County 4-H Junior Leadership Club to host Fitness and Fun Day

La Salle County 4-H Junior Leadership Club is sponsoring Fitness and Fun Day.

Youth 5 to 7 can take part in activities 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at JJR Next Level Training and Fitness, 32 Gunia Drive, La Salle. Along with the batting cages, nerf guns, bouncy houses and many court activities, youth will make their own healthy snack and learn the basics of first aid while making their own first aid kit.

Registration is required. This event is free to enrolled members and $5 for non-members.

Enrolled member registration is at https://4h.zsuite.org/event-registrations/25975 and non-members registration is at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/25975

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, email fusinatt@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.