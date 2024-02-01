Knights of Columbus donates $8,182 to Ottawa Friendship House

Pictured is Kevin Schultz of the Knights of Columbus along with Tony Barrett the Executive Director for Ottawa Friendship House. Ottawa Friendship House supports Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities. (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

The Knights of Columbus donated $8,182 to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Ottawa Friendship House.

This year’s donation totals almost $100,000 over the past decade of the fundraiser.

“It goes to show you that slow and steady dedication over the years can do so much for those in need,” said Tony Barrett, executive director at Friendship House. “The Knights of Columbus have always been big proponents of supporting the community and social services agencies.”

Established more than 55 years ago, Ottawa Friendship House is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Ottawa and its surrounding suburbs. Through its range of programs, including day programming, workshops, community integration initiatives and employment opportunities, the agency fosters independence and self-sufficiency among the individuals it serves.

Friendship House has supported hundreds of individuals.

“Our organization remains committed to adapting to the evolving needs of our community and the individuals we support, ensuring that our services remain relevant and impactful,” Barrett said. “We are proud of the positive difference we have made in the lives of individuals with IDD in Ottawa and beyond, and we are dedicated to continuing our mission of empowerment and inclusion for many years to come.”