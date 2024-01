Pastor Alex Garncarz (left) of Zion United Church of Christ, Peru, presented a $4,000 check Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, to Mary Jo Credi, executive director of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. The funds were raised through personal donations from Zion members as well as fundraisers during 2023. Zion UCC has been a strong supporter of IV Food Pantry since the pantry's founding. (Photo provided by Gene Vogelgesang)