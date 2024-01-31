Walsh Automotive Group makes $100,000 donation to Ottawa YMCA

It’s more than fair to consider the Ottawa YMCA and the Bill Walsh Automotive Group as a major part of the city’s history, and now one is helping the other in a significant way.

The Bill Walsh Automotive Group donated $100,000 to the new riverfront YMCA building, as presented by Bill Walsh Jr., the group’s manager, to Y executive director Joe Capece.

The donation, made in the name of Bill Walsh, Sr., Phyllis Walsh and Bill Walsh, Jr., is the latest in the family’s decades-long support of the YMCA and, in a show of gratitude for that support, one of the pre-kindergarten classrooms at the new building will be named for the Walsh family.

Capece viewed the donation as an example of the family’s devotion and of the community’s backing of the $27.5 million, 67,000-square-foot structure now 85% of its way to becoming the gem of the city’s riverfront.

“Over the past five years, we’ve had many commitments like this, and it’s really impressive that a community of our size has raised over $7 million for the building of this new facility,” Capece said. “Everyone’s been very generous, not only business owners but individuals as well, and the Walshes have been great supporters of the Y on both of those fronts.

“For many years, Bill Sr. was a proponent and an advocate for our youth programs, so it’s fitting that one of the preschool classrooms will be named for the Walsh family.”

Capece added the construction of the building could be complete as early as mid-April and the trappings and staff will be in and ready for the public by mid- or late-May.

“Our family has been a big supporter of the YMCA here in Ottawa, even at the old facility, and we’re just really thrilled to be a part of a new chapter for the Y and a new chapter for Ottawa,” Bill Walsh, Jr. said. “It’s such a key part of the community, some that we here (at the automotive group) as a team can utilize, too. Education, physical fitness, family, it really hits on all the points we come to work with here every day, too.”

Walsh said he has not yet seen the interior of the building and looks forward to more than just the glimpses of the structure he takes in every day crossing the Illinois River bridge.

“The building so far looks spectacular and everyone that I’ve talked to that’s been through it has raved about it,” he said. “That’s the fun thing. You’re gonna get that spark in the community because it’s going to be such a cornerstone and an important part of the whole campus on that redeveloped riverfront.

“It’s a great project. It means a lot to a lot of people and it’s just a necessity for a community of our size.”

Walsh also looks forward to the rest of the development of the somewhat unique Ottawa waterfront, including the park and possibly an amphitheater that will be located east of the new building.

“We have to really optimize what we can do with that area,” Walsh said. “There aren’t a lot of communities that do not have industry on the riverfront to hog the landscape. Whoever planned the city out years ago sure did it the right way so we now can enjoy it.

“The city and the community planners have done a really good job for a long time to make certain it’s accessible to everybody and maintained well.”