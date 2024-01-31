La Salle man charged with depriving state of more than $10,000 in taxes

A La Salle business owner could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of trying to evade paying state sales taxes for more than two years. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A La Salle business owner could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of trying to evade paying state sales taxes for more than two years.

Erick Rosales, 30, of La Salle, owner of Blaze Smoke Shop, is scheduled for appearance with counsel and possible arraignment Feb. 5 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

Rosales is charged with theft, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, and sales tax evasion, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Rosales is alleged to have “failed to report accurate sales or file his business’ monthly tax returns,” depriving the state of more than $10,000 between Sept. 1, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2023.

An attorney had not, as of Wednesday, entered an appearance on Rosales’ behalf. A voice message left at the smoke shop was not immediately returned.

Also filed recently in La Salle County Circuit Court:

A Spring Valley man could face up to three years in prison if convicted of firing a gun at two people, neither of whom was injured. Mauricio A. Carreon, 22, is charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm on Jan. 10, 2021, in La Salle. The charges follow what La Salle police termed a “lengthy investigation” by multiple agencies.

A La Salle man faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of an alcohol-related crash that injured another. Hernan Luna, 29, was charged with four counts of aggravated DUI following on Oct. 20 crash on Bottom Road in Peru, injuring Tanilo Rios.

A La Salle man faces multiple felonies led by armed violence after being arrested in Streator. Nathan Price, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and armed violence. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office is preparing a petition to detain Price, who will appear Thursday.