La Salle County grand jury: January 30, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Erick Rosales, 30, of La Salle (theft, sales tax evasion);

Terrell Harris, 22, of Pontiac (two counts of aggravated battery);

Joshua Muntean, 48, of Sterling (aggravated DUI; operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence);

Roger Carter, 54, of Portage, Indiana (three counts of deceptive practice);

Hernan Luna, 29, of La Salle (four counts of aggravated DUI);

Michael Smith, 45, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Misty Smith, 38, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Frederick Dutton, 39, of Tonica (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Mike A. Green, 62, of Peru (aggravated DUI);

Jason Mantzke, 28, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding);

Miguel Morales, 41, of La Salle (aggravated battery, criminal damage to property);

Mauricio Carreon, 22, of Spring Valley (two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm);

Larry Kelly, 29, of La Salle (residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Anthony Cuevas, 21, of DePue (driving while revoked; aggravated fleeing and eluding);

Glen Johnson, 38, of Ottawa (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; driving while revoked; two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Nestor Diaz, 42, of Joliet (unlawful delivery of a methamphetamine);

Christina Toner, 35, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Carlee Schaefer, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Jacqueline Rizzo, 56, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Anthony C. Blameuser, 30, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a methamphetamine);

Michael Shaw, 49, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).