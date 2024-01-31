IVCC to offer late-start, 8-week courses

Illinois Valley Community College’s late-start and eight-week scheduling options deliver a selection of classes ranging from history to welding. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Class subjects include science, health, math, literature, English, computers, computer-aided drafting and early childhood education. Some classes are delivered in a blended format that meet in the classroom and online while others are fully online.

A General Psychology (PSY-1000) class, which meets in person at the Ottawa Center and online, begins on Monday, Feb. 5.

Late-start classes beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6 include: Computer Aided Drafting I (CAD 1200); Microsoft Windows (CSO 1202); The Global Environment (BIO 1000); Weather and Climate, (GEG 1001); Cultural Geography (GEG 1003); General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008); Health, Safety, and Nutrition (ECE-1005); Educational Technology (EDC-1203); English Comp 1 (ENG 1001); English Lab (ENG-0909); U.S. History to 1865 (HIS-2000), and Introduction to Literature (LIT-2003).

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP-0002) first. English Lab (ENG-0909) is required for any student who has demonstrated a need to strengthen their writing to succeed in English Composition I (ENG 1001). English Composition (ENG 1001) and General Elementary Statistics require an assessment test; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

Second eight-week classes beginning March 18 include several manufacturing and welding courses, Advanced Keyboarding and Formatting (CSP 1231), Wellness (HPE 1000), and Personal and Community Health (HPE 1003). The two health courses are online.

For welding information, contact Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange at shane_lange@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0219.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or visit the Admissions Office in CTC-101.