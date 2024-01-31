IVCC to host One Book One College activities

Ellen Evancheck, Kim Radek-Hall and Jayna Leipart Guttilla are surrounded by a landscape plan and plant labels as they prepare the One Book, One College Pollinator Garden at IVCC's front entrance. The activity kicks off the community book discussion program's fourth year. The book selected this year is a sci-fi novel, "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler. More activities are planned this spring. (Provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book One College program has planned several activities this spring to conclude its discussion season on Octavia E. Butler’s sci-fi novel “Parable of a Sower.”

In April, the discussion group will revisit the Native Pollinator Garden planted last year at IVCC’s entrance by hosting an open house and presentation at noon on April 22. Climate change and food scarcity are themes in the book.

In February, Instructional Technology Coordinator Ellen Evancheck returns with the popular change management program, a brown-bag discussion called “The Heart of Change: Finding Your Purpose” at noon on Feb. 14. The event will be in A-201.

Managing change is one of the novel’s themes. Discussion participants will share strategies and tools for defining a purpose, because knowing that brings the courage and resilience to adapt to change. Participants should bring a lunch, and Valentine’s treats will be provided. To attend virtually, please use the following Zoom link at https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/8152240306.

IVCC will partner with the La Salle-Peru Zonta International chapter to host a Zoom discussion of the book facilitated by Dr. Kimberly Radek-Hall at 6 p.m. Feb. 27.

Two presentations will be featured in March, with dates and times to be announced. “Violence Thrives in Crisis: Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence” will be hosted by Safe Journeys domestic violence agency, and “Afrofuturism,” will be led by instructor Kayla Greenwell.

For more information on the One Book One College program, visit www.ivcc.edu/onebook. All events will be live-streamed and recorded: To attend virtually, use the following Zoom link at https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/8152240306.