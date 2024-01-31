50 picket outside IDOT in Ottawa

Drivers may have noticed a picket line on U.S. 6 in Ottawa around noon Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. About 50 members of the Teamsters Union picketed for higher wages and benefits. (Tom Sistak)

About 50 members of the Teamsters Union picketed Wednesday outside the Illinois Department of Transportation office in Ottawa.

Jon Woodyer, of Teamsters Local 916, a union steward for IDOT District 3, said he wanted to call attention to the unfair terms being offered by Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Our governor’s office proposal removes good union insurance and causes a contractual overall loss over 24% take home pay, on average,” Woodyer said. “The governor’s office is proposing a large segment of our members to start at $32,000 a year and require a two-year degree or equivalent. This is federal poverty level wages.”

Randy Freeman, a union member of more than 20 years and a former La Salle County Board member, said workers are being squeezed insofar as union membership is tumbling – down 24% over the past decade, by his estimate – while the volume of work is increasing. This is the time to boost wages and benefits, not curtail them.

“We just want to be compensated fairly,” Freeman said.

Chad Nelson, another union member, broke away to participate in the noon rally as a show of solidarity.

“I think it’s really important to show we’re standing together as a membership,” he said.

In a pre-picket statement, union members said they’d been working without a contract for almost nine months.

“The governor’s office is essentially asking state workers to deliver one of the largest-ever state highway construction program with very little pay increases and reduction of benefits,” the union said. “IDOT workers are on the path to strike to protest this unfair treatment. While we don’t want to, this may result in no services to the public. This is a very dangerous outcome.”

The governor’s office did not return an email request for comment. IDOT issued only a brief statement.

“The Illinois Department of Transportation values its employees and looks forward to continuing a successful partnership with all of its collective bargaining units now and into the future,” Paul Wappel, public information officer, said in a statement.