The Times Athlete of the Week: Hailey Larsen a fan of Kingman, playing year-round and ‘The Benchwarmers’

An impressive total of 560 votes were cast for The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, and with 261 of those votes, the winner was Ottawa girls basketball’s Hailey Larsen. The Pirates’ Friday-night win over conference-leading Sycamore was big, and no basket was bigger than Larsen’s drive and score in the closing seconds, the difference in a 37-25 Ottawa triumph.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Denver Trainor (Marquette boys basketball), Juliana Thrush (Ottawa girls wrestling) and Brady Ruestman (Fieldcrest boys basketball).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Larsen: Hay.

Sycamore has been the team to beat in the Interstate 8 Conference for years. Take us through your game-winning shot, and how did it feel when you saw it go in?

Larsen: We have been wanting to get Sycamore for a long time. It was a great team win. When it came to the game-winning shot, I was attempting to run the play out of the timeout. The play scrambled on us, I saw a driving lane, and I attacked. I was happy when it went through.

It was also a close to packed house at Kingman Gym that night with the boys game and the hall of fame recognition following your team’s dramatic win. What’s special about playing in Kingman?

Larsen: Basketball is special in Kingman Gym, and the atmosphere is even better when it is a boy-girl night. On top of that, there were more people because of the hall of fame. It’s just a special place to play.

You’re also a pretty talented softball player. How do you navigate the quick transition between basketball and softball seasons?

Larsen: I try to stay engaged year-round with my sports.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and in what league did you first play?

Larsen: Fifth grade for the Central Cyclones.

What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to? Who have you not seen that is on your bucket list?

Larsen: Best concert - Morgan Wallen. Want to see - Zach Bryan.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

Larsen: Chipotle for the chicken bowl.

Did you have a favorite children’s book series growing up? How about now?

Larsen: “junie b. jones.”

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Larsen: “The Benchwarmers.” I’ve seen it probably 50 times.

What are the three best high school gyms you’ve played in?

Larsen: 1. Kingman, 2. Washington, 3. Prairie Central.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Larsen: I love to travel.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Larsen: Somewhere for nursing. I would like to play basketball.