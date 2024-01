A Streator man awaiting trial for allegedly disseminating lewd images has died.

Ryan P. Cook, 44, was set for jury trial on Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court on two counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies carrying back-to-back prison terms up to 60 years.

Monday, however, prosecutor Jeremiah Adams furnished the court documentation that Cook died recently, though he did not disclose the manner and cause of death. The case was promptly dismissed.