Ottawa downtown group established to unify businesses

A new downtown business group, Ottawa Downtown Association, kicked off late last year with the goal of supporting downtown Ottawa businesses as well as residents and tourists. (Derek Barichello)

A new downtown business group, Ottawa Downtown Association, kicked off late last year with the goal of supporting downtown Ottawa businesses as well as residents and tourists.

“When I was introducing myself, walking around to the businesses, everybody seemed very excited, very hopeful and happy this was coming together,” said Cassi Skoflanc, president of the ODA’s executive board and also who works at CatsEye and A Mess of Things in downtown Ottawa.

Skoflanc met with Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty prior to the group’s inception to share her goals as well as to listen to Hasty’s. An ODA member will sit in on final event planning meetings and will provide press kits for downtown events.

“It’s a better communication between businesses and events, so the businesses know what’s going on and staff accordingly, stay open later, offer specials,” she said.

As a way to get their name out, the ODA kicked things off with a Christmas window decorating contest in December.

“It went really well. The businesses were excited. We noticed more businesses decorating, putting more effort into it,” Skoflanc said. “We had a really great turnout for voting and everyone had a really great time.”

The group is working on an event to fundraise for the ODA. They also hope to coordinate sidewalk days and other events.

The Ottawa Downtown Merchants disbanded a few years ago. Skoflanc formerly lived in Elgin, which had a group similar to the Merchants group, she said.

“I noticed when I was working in downtown Elgin at the time, I just noticed the change when they switched to something similar like what we’re doing and the wonderful things it did for the city – filling up the empty storefronts, creating really great events downtown.”

Skoflanc said there is no fee to join. If you own a business in downtown Ottawa, you’re under the association.

“We’re here for everybody – not just the businesses – for the residents, tourists. This is a tourist town, so our main goal is to support the busineses and let the community know of anything that’s going on, whether it’s an event, no parking, this business won this award. We want to showcase the downtown so new businesses can come in and we keep the tourists coming in.”

In addition to Skoflanc, the board also consists of Amanda Zehr, Open Space Art Gallery, vice president; Heather Pursley, Post & Prairie Design Studio, marketing; Josie Navarro, First Federal Savings Bank, treasurer; and Anna Wright, Tangled Roots Brewing Co., fundraising.

For more information, follow Ottawa Downtown Association on Facebook.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.