Princeton, PC-Hall girls qualify for sectional: BCR roundup for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

Girls wrestling

Four girls from Princeton and two from Putnam County-Hall advanced to this weekend’s Geneseo Sectional from the Erie-Prophetstown Regional on Saturday.

For Princeton, Izzy Gibson (140 pounds) placed second, Abby Harris (115) and Heather Heider (170) each finished fifth and Jayden Klingenberg (125) took sixth.

Putnam County-Hall had a pair of runners-up in Bailey Herr (190) and Ella Irwin (235).

This is the first year the IHSA has conducted regionals.

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 62, Warren 52: The Storm finished with a flurry, outscoring Warren 21-2 in the fourth quarter for a win in Saturday’s Eric Ottens Shootout at Fulton.

The Storm led 36-28 at the half, but fell behind 50-41 after three quarters. Corbin Chhim (8 points) and Landon Hulsing (7) led the Storm charge in the fourth quarter.

Chhim (22) and Hulsing (19) combined for 41 points for the Storm, which improved to 14-9.

Newark 58, LaMoille 30: Brayden Klein had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists as the No. 10-seeded Lions lost to the No. 7 Norsemen in a Little Ten Conference Tournament first-round game in Somonauk. Tyler Billhorn (5) and Connor Deering (4) combined for nine points.

Girls basketballs

Sherrard 41, Princeton 28: Sherrard won the battle of Tigers in a Three Rivers crossover at Sherrard Saturday. Sherrard led 27-23 at the halftime and outscored its guests 14-5 in the second half.

Camryn Driscoll led PHS (16-7) with 14 points.

Rosary 38, Hall 31: The Red Devils fell in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.