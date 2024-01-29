Princeton Elementary to host kindergarten registration Feb. 29, March 1

If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and will be attending kindergarten in the Princeton Elementary school system for the 2024-2025 school year, come to the District Office, 506 East Dover Road, and register your child. (Kim Shute)

If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and will be attending kindergarten in the Princeton Elementary school system for the 2024-2025 school year, come to the District Office, 506 East Dover Road, and register your child.

Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon March 1 at the District Office, 506 East Dover Road.

If your child is attending Bright Beginnings Preschool at Douglas, you may register your child in the gymnasium there 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon March 1.

If these times are inconvenient, make arrangements by calling the district office at 815-875-3162 or Douglas School at 815-872-9741 and setting up an appointment at a different time.

You will need to provide a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate (the copy issued by the county) and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, tax bill, etc., when you register.

Book Rental/Technology fees are $40 for books/$50 for technology, and may be paid at this time, but payment is not required to register your child.

All kindergarten students will have to be up to date with their physical and immunizations prior to the first day of school. There will be no exceptions. Vision and dental exams will also be required. Forms will be distributed at registration time.