Peru library to host teen game night Feb. 2, other activities week of Jan. 29

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting a Teen Game Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

The evening is geared to boys and girls 12 to 18. Jeff Perry Buick GMC is sponsoring snacks and drinks.

The library will host other activities the week of Jan. 29. Call 815-223-0229 or go to https://perulibrary.org/ for more information.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: As the Pages Turn, 20-30 something book club.

1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Musical Movie Matinee. Snacks will be served. Movie titles can be found at https://perulibrary.org/musical-movie-matinee/

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Thursday Tots

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3: Peruvian Purlers